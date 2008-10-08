Christie Brinkley's Cheatin' Ex Won't Shut Up: I'm Not The Scum Bag Pervert

For those of you who can not get enough of this story—if it can happen to a supermodel….—then you’re gonna love the Barbara Walters interview with Peter Cook, the cad himself, this Friday night on 20/20. It’s the first time he’s spoken to the press since the divorce back in the summer and boy does he have some bon mots.



Some of our favourites:

[On what he wanted] “I wanted a little acknowledgement, a little attention, a little thank you every now and then for my efforts, for the amount of time I took to care for her and my family, for the wealth I was building. Just the tremendous amount of work I was putting into my family. … My world became her world. It had to be that way. … There came a time when I pulled up [to] the driveway to the home that I found, that I built, that I lived in, and I felt like I was a guest in someone else’s life.”

“My hope is that the world will see that I’m not the scum bag pervert that I’ve been painted to be,” he said. “The misinformation that came out during the trial is the elephant in the room. It’s the elephant in the room for my kids. And I’m hoping maybe if I can correct some of the wrongs.”

[On whether he wanted his ex-wife to see the interview] “I don’t think I can avoid that. But I think if she does, what I hope comes of it is that she takes the time to heal herself. And she goes back and remembers that I made a mistake, but that I am that person that she wrote the poems about, that she raved about in magazine articles and anybody who she could get … twist their ear to listen. I am that person today, that I was then.”

