Christie Brinkley Pays Lecherous Hubby To Go Away

New York Post: After days of acrimony in court and a night of intense negotiation going into the wee hours of the morning, Christie Brinkley and Peter Cook settled their contentious divorce case…

The hard-fought deal’s main sticking point – custody of the couple’s two children, Jack, 10, and Sailor, 13 – was resolved with Brinkley getting sole custody and final decision-making power over the children.

Cook is allowed visitation and will be consulted regarding decisions about the children.

Brinkley retained ownership of all real estate holdings and her boat Sweet Freedom. She agreed to pay Cook a flat amount of $2.1 million, mainly to cover his legal costs. The rest of the terms remain confidential, the pairs’ attorneys said.

