Christie Brinkley Sold Her Hamptons House To A Banker For $US10 Million And A Guarantee That Her Ex Cant Buy It

Harrison Jacobs
Reports are in from Curbed Hamptons that model and actress Christine Brinkley has sold her gorgeous bayfront house in North Haven, New York to Cantor Fitzgerald president Stuart Hersch for a whopping $US10 million. It was on the market for $US8.9 million, and Saunders Realty had the listing.

Apparently, there was an extra stipulation to the deal. As a condition of the sale, the Hersches agreed to never hire Brinkley’s ex-husband, architect Peter Cook, to work on the house nor ever sell the house to him.

The charming house was built in 1804 and sits on 2.6 acres of bayfront property. There is a private beach and plenty of space for additions. It is also just minutes from downtown Sag Harbor.

This is the span of the property.

The house is in the town of north Haven and sits on 2.6 acres.

The house has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.

It was built in 1804.

The view of the bay from the house.

The house definitely has a rustic feel.

One of the bedrooms -- nice skylight there.

Kitchen

One of the bathrooms.

