Here's The Slew Of Chris Christie Officials Who Have Subpoenaed In Bridgegate

Eighteen associates of Gov. Chris Christie (R-N.J.) have had their documents subpoenaed by the New Jersey State Assembly committee investigating “Bridgegate.”

The Assembly committee announced the subpoenas on Friday, in three installments.

Friday’s list includes a wide range of top administration officials, top officials from Christie’s 2013 re-election campaign, and officials from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. It does not include Christie himself, but the “Office of the Governor” is a target.

All of the subpoenas disclosed on Friday were for documents related to the lane closures. More subpoenas are expected in the future for testimony.

Here are the 20 targets of the subpoenas identified Friday:

Kevin O’Dowd, Chief of Staff to Governor Christie, and Christie’s designee to serve as Attorney General

Bridget Kelly, Christie’s deputy chief of staff until last week, when Christie fired her

Charlie McKenna, Chief Counsel to the Governor

Maria Comella, Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications and Planning

Regina Egea, Director of the Authorities Unit and designee to replace O’Dowd as Chief of Staff

Christina Genovese, Bridget Kelly’s director of departmental relations. Kelly was the Deputy Chief of Staff for Legislative and Intergovernmental Affairs until last week, when Christie fired her.

Michael Drewniak, Communications Director

Nicole Davidman Drewniak, finance director for Christie’s 2013 campaign (and wife of Michael Drewniak)

Colin Reed, Deputy Communications Director

Bill Stepien, manager of Christie’s 2013 campaign and Christie’s designee to serve as Chairman of the New Jersey Republican Party, until he withdrew last week

David Samson, Chairman of the Port Authority

Philippe Danielides, a senior adviser to Samson

Bill Baroni, Deputy Executive Director of the Port Authority until he resigned in late 2013, and a Christie appointee

Evan Ridley, Christie aide

David Wildstein, the former Port Authority Director of Interstate Capital Projects and a Christie ally

The “Office of the Governor” — the subpoena is addressed to the Custodian of Records, for calendar logs, video and audio recordings, call and visitor logs, and all communications

Chris Christie For Governor, Inc., — Christie’s campaign operation

Matt Mowers, the executive director of the New Hampshire Republican Party and a former Christie administration and campaign aide

Cristina Lado, the Port Authority’s Director of Government and Community Affairs for New Jersey

Paul Nunziato, president of the Port Authority Police Benevolent Association, a union that includes many police officers

The Assembly committee is investigating the evolving George Washington Bridge scandal and the motivation for the closure of two access lanes onto the bridge from Fort Lee, N.J., in September. Christie’s political opponents have charged that the closings were politically motivated. New documents released last week showed that Kelly, Christie’s former deputy chief of staff, was deeply involved in the decision to close the lanes.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.