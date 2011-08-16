Senior Merkel Ally Resigns After Relationship With Teenager

Christian von Boetticher, a senior member of Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats, has resigned after details emerged about his relationship with a 16-year-old girl, reports Euronews.



“Yes, it is true. In the spring of 2010 I fell in love with a young woman and I was together with her for several months. It was simply love,” Boetticher told reporters as he announced his resignation.

Boetticher met the girl on Facebook. He was not in another relationship at the time, reports The Local.

He was party’s leader in the northern German state of Schleswig-Holstein, and was widely seen as the favourite to succeed Christian Democrat state premier Peter Harry Carstensen.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.