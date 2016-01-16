Christian Slater says starring on 'Mr. Robot' has made him paranoid about the internet

Getty Images ‘Mr. Robot’ star Christian Slater at the Winter 2016 TCA press tour.

Hacker drama “Mr. Robot” hasn’t only enlightened viewers about the many dangers lurking on the internet.

Christian Slater, who won his first Golden Globe for playing the title role earlier this week, says the show has made him more aware, even a bit paranoid of technology.

“Certainly, making the discovery that as wonderful a thing the internet is — the magical power it has brought to all of us — it can also be a very dangerous tool,” he told Business Insider after the show’s panel at the Television Critics Association press tour in Los Angeles.

In fact, he gave us a couple examples of how the USA Network’s story of hackers looking to redistribute the country’s wealth has shaped his relationship with the internet.

Slater took a good look at his online passwords.

“Updating passwords is vitally important, and using complicated things [as your password],” he said. “I mean, pet names is a killer. Don’t do that.”

He then joked, “And my new password is Golden Globe.”

And he took control of his kids’ internet usage.

“I got monitoring devices with their knowledge,” Slater said.

USA Network ‘Mr. Robot’ star Rami Malek, left, with Christian Slater, who plays a hacker looking to erase Americans’ debt.

“As long as they’re under my roof, I’m going to make sure to the best of my ability that they’re safe. It’s very, very difficult because we’re living in a world where they invent things in order to hide things from parents. There are these secret creator app guys who make things to intentionally do that, to keep your parents in the dark, and you’ve really got to work extra-hard to stay on top of it.”

The actor is proud to be working on a show that is reflecting what’s happening in the world and delivering it to people in an entertaining way.

“It’s raised my level of awareness,” the 46-year-old said. “And I think if it can do that for others, that’s certainly serving a purpose and a benefit. Any time you can raise people’s awareness in any way it’s like Alan Rickman’s quote, ‘A movie, a book, a television show can certainly make a difference.'”

“Mr. Robot” returns for its second season this summer.

