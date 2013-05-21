Kid Who Starred In An Adidas Soccer Ad At Age 8 Named Gatorade HS Soccer Player Of The Year Today

Christian Roldan, a senior at El Rancho High School in California, was named the Gatorade High School Soccer Player of the Year today. Roldan will play soccer for the University of Washington next year.



Soccer analyst Alexi Lalas presented Roldan with his award today, and also tweeted an old commercial (see YouTube video below) of Roldan when he was 8-years-old starring in an Adidas soccer commercial.

When I show up in your classroom it’s a good thing. Cristian Roldan (@getactivee) – @gatorade HS Soccer POY. twitter.com/AlexiLalas/sta… — Alexi Lalas (@AlexiLalas) May 20, 2013

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.