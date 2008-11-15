Christian Right Group Announces Layoffs

The bad economy is hitting the Christian Right. Colorado Springs-based Focus on the Family announced yesterday that it would be laying off an unspecified number of its 1200 employees. The group, founded by Rev. James Dobson, already canned 46 employees back in October as part of an, ahem, restructuring. Even evangelicals resort to corporate-speak when pink-slip time comes.



The group focuses on a number of areas, like abstinence, the sanctity of marriage, fighting the corrosive effects of Hollywood, and good parenting. Dobson himself is a pretty big fan of spanking children (he says it’s biblically sanctioned).

No word on which political efforts the group will have to pull back.

