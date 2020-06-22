American soccer player Christian Pulisic touted for big things as Chelsea FC's season reaches a critical stage

Getty/Catherine Ivill Christian Pulisic.

Chelsea FC head coach Frank Lampard says Christian Pulisic will be a “big player” for the club.

Pulisic had been out of action all year because of an injury but scored just five minutes into his return in a 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Sunday.

“I think he’s going to be a big player for us, not just in this run-in but going forward,” said Lampard after, according to the BBC.

“I was really pleased with him, the impact he made when he came on.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Chelsea FC head coach Frank Lampard says Christian Pulisic will be a “big player” for the club after the American scored on his return to first team action Sunday.

Pulisic has been sidelined all year because of an abductor muscle injury but made an immediate impact in Chelsea’s 2-1 win over Aston Villa.

Coming off the bench in the 55th minute with Chelsea trailing 1-0, the 21-year-old took just five minutes to level the scores, prodding home Cesar Azpilicueta’s cross from close range.

Watch the goal here:

Pulisic on the spot ????????????pic.twitter.com/mSDVV3mn0D — Goal (@goal) June 22, 2020

Olivier Giroud then scored again two minutes later to hand Lampard’s side all three points.

“[Pulisic] will start games for us, of course, and I think he’s going to be a big player for us, not just in this run-in but going forward,” said Lampard after, according to the BBC.

“He was hungry. I know that and I felt for him, as I felt for the players with long-term injuries. The ability he’s got to arrive in the box, it’s a big thing, I’ve spoken about it with him all season.

“It’s the difference between being a very good player off the side, an attacking player, or the players at the real top level of the game that arrive and score in the six-yard box and hit numbers yearly.

“I really think Christian can do that, so I was really pleased with him, the impact he made when he came on.”

Pulisic joined Chelsea in a $US73 million move from Borussia Dortmund in January 2019, however did not join up with the Blues until the summer.

In his debut season at Stamford Bridge, the American has scored seven goals and produced three assists in just 15 starts.

Chelsea is currently fourth in the English Premier League table and trails third place Leicester City by three points.

Read more:

Hazmat suits, fans on webcams, and a man to disinfect the ball: This is what the English Premier League looks like in the coronavirus era

‘Project Restart’ is on, and the English Premier League is back – here’s a team-by-team guide to the return of the world’s biggest football league

Premier League players took a knee for the first 10 seconds of the league’s return in a powerful show of solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.