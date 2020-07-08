Christian Pulisic has been the English Premier League's best player since it restarted. Here's why.

Getty/Sebastian Frej/MB Media Christian Pulisic.

Christian Pulisic has been the Premier League’s best player since it restarted in June.

In five games, the American sensation has scored three goals, won two penalties for his side, and averaged an impressive 2.75 dribbles per game.

“Since the restart, he’s been fantastic,” Chelsea FC boss Frank Lampard told Sky Sports. “You look around at the top attacking talent in the world, they score goals regularly that win games and at the moment he’s doing that.”

Alongside new signings Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech next season, he will only get better.

The English Premier League’s three-month hiatus amid the coronavirus pandemic has not been kind to everyone.

Manchester City look shaky, AFC Bournemouth can’t get a point for love nor money, and even Liverpool FC, despite clinching the title for the first time in 30 years, has lost its air of invincibility since play resumed in June.

One man however who appears to have taken the break into his stride is Chelsea FC’s Christian Pulisic.

The 21-year-old American joined the Blues from Borussia Dortmund in January, 2019, for a fee of $US73 million, though he didn’t join up with his new club until last summer.

Expected to fill the shoes of the recently-departed Eden Hazard upon his arrival, Pulisic struggled in his early days at Stamford Bridge, finding himself a bit-part player in Frank Lampard’s young squad.

Things picked up around October after he scored a hat-trick against Burnley, however a nasty injury suffered in training after the New Year then saw him ruled out until play was halted in March.

“It was very tough and frustrating going through times like that. I underestimated it and tried to get back as soon as I could because I just wanted to play so bad,” Pulisic told Chelsea’s website before the season resumed, according to Sports Illustrated.

“If anything, I’ve given myself a little more time to rest now and make sure that I’m 100% fit. I’d say I’m fully recovered and ready to go as soon as we get back.”

And ready he was.

Since the restart, Pulisic has not only been the Premier League’s best player, but also shown that he can be the man to replace Hazard at the Bridge.

Pulisic has been prolific in front of goal.

Pulisic got off to a flyer on his Chelsea return against Aston Villa on June 21, scoring with almost his first touch after coming on as a substitute in the 60th minute. The goal leveled things for Lampard’s men, before Olivier Giroud scored moments later to hand Chelsea a hard-earned win.

In matchday two of “Project Restart,” Pulisic scored again, this time a superb solo effort against Manchester City in another 2-1 victory.

During Chelsea’s 3-2 win over Crystal Palace on Tuesday evening, Pulisic hit his third goal in five matches, smashing a brilliant left-footed effort into the top corner.

Christian Pulisic is absolutely flying at the moment ⭐pic.twitter.com/Fe0Vu2trqZ — Goal (@goal) July 8, 2020

His trio of goals since the restart is a total bested by only Manchester United duo Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes, and Manchester City pair Phil Foden and Kevin de Bruyne.

“[Pulisic] came here in difficult conditions at the start of the season in terms of not having a break but he’s moved his game on to another level – not just in terms of how he’s going by people but he’s got real end product,” Lampard told Sky Sports after his side’s win over Palace.

“Since the restart, he’s been fantastic. You look around at the top attacking talent in the world, they score goals regularly that win games and at the moment he’s doing that, so I’m delighted with him.”

His pace and trickery has also been a nightmare for opposition defenders.

Getty/Julian Finney

In his four starts so far, Pulisic has averaged 2.75 dribbles per game, which puts him behind only Wolves winger Adama Traore and Newcastle’s Allan Saint-Maximin – two players renowned for their take-ons – in terms of dribbling metrics.

More importantly however, he’s taking the ball into dangerous areas, winning penalties for his side against both Manchester City and West Ham United.

“I think with Christian I think sometimes he has a real ability to break a line and run forward, which is a really great trait in the modern game,” Lampard said.

“The thing I’m so happy with now is that when the games are tough you find it hard to break teams down, he is taking responsibility to change that, to change it in moments by using his ability to turn quickly and go past people. It’s been great to see.”

When he’s not being fouled, Pulisic is also making the right decision, averaging an impressive two key passes in his last three appearances.

Chelsea is a team in transition, and Pulisic will only get better.

Getty/Alexander Hassenstein/Sebastian Widmann/Sebastian Frej/MB Media

While in many ways Frank Lampard’s first season at Chelsea has been successful – he’s finally given the club’s youth a chance and he’s got the best back out of Willian and Cesar Azpilicueta – it’s no secret the club will want more next term.

To that end, the Blues have already made two high profile signings in the form of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner.

Ziyech is a nifty Moroccan playmaker who has hit eight goals and produced 16 assists for Ajax this season, while Werner is one of Europe’s most revered strikers, having scored 34 times in all competitions for RB Leipzig.

Both players will be certain starters for Lampard next season, as will Pulisic. Quality breeds quality, so expect the American star to only get better and better alongside his new teammates.

“I think we already have a very strong team with strong players, but to add players like Timo Werner is incredible,” Pulisic told Sky Sports.“We’re focused on this season for now, but excited for what’s to come too.”

