Christian Pulisic couldn't stop Liverpool FC's Premier League title parade, but the young American proved once again why he's one of the league's most exciting talents

Getty/Phil Noble Pulisic skips past Fabinho and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Christian Pulisic showed once again why he’s one of the English Premier League’s top talents in Chelsea’s 5-3 defeat to champions Liverpool on Wednesday night.

Introduced on the hour mark, the American sensation produced a brilliant goal and assist in a blistering 30 minute cameo.

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard described Pulisic after the game as “incredible” and even compared to him to Blues icon Eden Hazard.

“He’s so young, he has got such natural talent,” said Lampard, according to The Evening Standard. “He scores goals, he creates goals and he is a big player for us.”

Liverpool FC might have lifted the English Premier League trophy on Wednesday night, but it was Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic who stole the show on the pitch in a thrilling 5-3 match at Anfield.

Continuing his brilliant form since the league restarted in June, the American sensation produced a goal and assist in what was a blistering 30 minute cameo.

Introduced on the hour mark with the score at 4-1 to Liverpool, Pulisic took less than two minutes to make his mark, bursting through three Reds’ players before teeing up fellow substitute Tammy Abraham for his 17th goal of the season.

In the 73rd minute, the 21-year-old scored a sublime goal of his own, chesting down Callum Hudson-Odoi’s cross and slamming the ball into the top corner of Liverpool’s net, with goalkeeper Alisson nowhere near it.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who handed Pulisic his first professional contract while in charge of Borussia Dortmund, looked on in awe at his former prodigy.

Jurgen Klopp couldn't hold back a smile when Pulisic scored today ???? pic.twitter.com/asTZ0OX9BX — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 22, 2020

Though a late Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain strike saw Liverpool run out as 5-3 winners, Chelsea boss Frank Lampard was once again impressed with Pulisic, who he even compared to Blues icon Eden Hazard.

“He is hugely important. He has had that impact,” said Lampard in his post-match press conference, according to The Evening Standard.

“I was here for Eden’s first year and it’s not easy to come into the Premier League, even for Eden in that first year, and adapt to the Premier League. Christian has had his moments of that.

“Since mid-season he’s had a really good patch, since the restart he has been in incredible form. Only the injury he picked up in the Norwich game has kept him out of the [FA Cup] semi-final when he is flying.

“Today he comes on and has 40 minutes, which is great for the injury to feel confident with it and shows the quality that he has been showing.

“He’s so young, he has got such natural talent. He scores goals, he creates goals and he is a big player for us. Delighted to see him come through fit. Clearly he will be a big player for us in these next few games but going forward as well.”

Chelsea remain in fourth place in the Premier League after the defeat, however can secure Champions League football for next season with a victory in its final game of the season against Wolves on Sunday July 26.

