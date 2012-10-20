Vikings Quarterback Christian Ponder Is Dating ESPN Reporter Samantha Steele

Leah Goldman

Power couple alert!

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Christian Ponder confirmed on Twitter yesterday that he and ESPN sideline reporter Samantha Steele are dating:

christian ponder samantha steele dating

Samantha Steele took Erin Andrews’ spot on College Football Gameday on ESPN, and Christian Ponder is in his second season with the Minnesota Vikings. Not a bad looking couple:

christian ponder samantha steele dating

Photo: Getty Images/@samanthasteele

[h/t Hot Clicks]

