Vikings Quarterback Christian Ponder Is Dating ESPN Reporter Samantha Steele

Power couple alert!



Minnesota Vikings quarterback Christian Ponder confirmed on Twitter yesterday that he and ESPN sideline reporter Samantha Steele are dating:

Samantha Steele took Erin Andrews’ spot on College Football Gameday on ESPN, and Christian Ponder is in his second season with the Minnesota Vikings. Not a bad looking couple:

Photo: Getty Images/@samanthasteele

[h/t Hot Clicks]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.