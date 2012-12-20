ESPN Reporter Samantha Steele And Vikings QB Christian Ponder Got Married Monday

Leah Goldman

Vikings quarterback Christian Ponder and ESPN reporter Samantha Steele tied the knot in a Wisconsin courtroom on Monday in what may be the quickest moving sports relationships we’ve ever seen.

Back in October, we found out the two were dating. And a couple of weeks ago they got engaged. That was fast.

Steele is already getting heat for how fast her relationship moved on Twitter, but she’s not afraid to fire back. Steele’s response:

We wish them only the very best!

