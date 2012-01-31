Christian Meissner To Take The Helm Of Bank Of America Global I-Banking Alone

Photo: Daniel Goodman / Business Insider.com

Back in April, Christian Meissner was named head of Bank of America’s Global I-Banking division along with Michael Rubinoff and Paul Donofrio.Now, the NYT reports that, as “part of a broader effort to streamline the group” Meissner was named sole head of the division. COO Tom Montag sent out an internal memo about it last night. (You can read it below).



Meissner went to BofA from Nomura in 2010. His first position at BofA was head of investment banking in Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Before that he was at Lehman Brothers, and also spent 21 years at Goldman Sachs as a Managing Director and, later, Partner starting in 1993.

Meissner graduated from Princeton with a B.A. in History.

Here’s the mmo from Montag announcing Meissner’s new role (via Dealbook):

To: All GBAM and GCB employees

I am pleased to announce the following organizational changes in Global Corporate and Investment Banking (GCIB). The new structure is a natural evolution of our corporate and investment banking model as we continue to adapt to a changing market environment to more effectively meet the needs of our clients. Beginning immediately,

Christian Meissner will be head of GCIB reporting to me. He will relocate to New York this summer.

Christian is a widely-respected and talented investment banker with many long-established senior relationships. His strong leadership and client management skills, together with his significant global perspective, will help us further position our business and deliver the full capabilities of our unmatched platform to clients around the world.

As part of this move, Capital Markets, Corporate Banking Coverage, Investment Banking and M&A report to Christian.

Paul Donofrio will be head of Global Corporate Banking Credit and Transaction Banking with responsibility across GCIB and Commercial Banking (GCB). This includes Global Treasury Solutions (GTS), Loan Products, Leasing, Trade and Supply Chain Finance, and Custody and Agency Services. To ensure continued synergy between GCIB and GCB, he will report to me and work closely with Christian and Laura Whitley, head of GCB. In this role, Paul will also be responsible for capital commitments as well as utilization and allocation of our balance sheet within GCIB.

Michael Rubinoff will be chairman of GCIB where he will concentrate his efforts on deepening the corporation’s most important corporate and investment banking relationships. Michael has more than 20 years of experience and has led some of the most complex and successful transactions in the world. He will report to me.

Please join me in wishing Christian, Paul and Michael success in their new roles.

