High Heel Or Work Of Art?

In the world of high fashion when it comes to footwear, there is only high heels.



And no one has pushed the limits of shoe design as much as French designer Christian Louboutin.

The Design Museum in London is about to unleash a retrospective on Loutboutin’s work. The exhibition will document the process of creating the shoe, from the drawing, the design, the prototype to the production.

The exhibition opens May 1 and runs through July 9.

What do you think: are these stilettos just fancy shoes, or works of art?

Pensee Crepe De Chine Suede Mary Jane Pumps.

Photo: Photographer Philippe Garcia from Christian Louboutin book published by Rizzoli

The Engin Spikes Patent PVC Peep Toe Pump.

Photo: Photographer Philippe Garcia from Christian Louboutin book published by Rizzoli

The Dahlia Printed Calf Pony Boot.

Photo: Photographer Philippe Garcia from Christian Louboutin book published by Rizzoli

The Eugenie Dorsay Velvet Crystal Detail Pump.

Photo: Photographer Philippe Garcia from Christian Louboutin book published by Rizzoli

This Bridget Pony Leopard Lace Mesh Detail shoe.



Photo: Photographer Philippe Garcia from Christian Louboutin book published by Rizzoli

