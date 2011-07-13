The Guy Who Gave Back Derek Jeter's 3,000th Might Owe $14,000 In Taxes

Photo: MLB.com

The 23-year-old who returned Derek Jeter’s 3,000th-hit ball may owe tens of thousands of dollars in taxes on the tickets and memorabilia the Yankees gave him, according to a New York Times report.Christian Lopez made headlines for deciding to pass on a the estimated $250,000 that the ball would fetch at auction.



Instead, he gave back the ball and the Yankees gave him four box-seat tickets for each of the team’s 32 remaining home games.

But now it looks like that gift may end up costing Lopez in the end.

From the New York Times:

The tickets to the 32 remaining home games (after Sunday) have a combined face value of $44,800 to $73,600, according to the team’s Web site. The tickets could be worth a lot more if the Yankees play deep into October. Steven Bandini, a tax partner at the accounting firm Zapken & Loeb, said that if the items were valued modestly at $50,000, they would probably carry a tax burden of about $14,000.

The I.R.S. didn’t comment, but if they determine that the ticket package was a gift rather than a prize, Lopez made the most costly catch of his life last weekend.

