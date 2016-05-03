Leicester City player filmed the team's fantastic celebration after they won the Premier League title in a fairy tale season

Leicester City won the Premier League title Monday after Chelsea and Tottenham tied a game 2-2.

For Leicester City, winning the Premier League was more than improbable — it was practically unfathomable. The team was facing 5,000-to-1 odds to win the whole thing before the season, and at one point was nearly relegated the season before.

On Monday the Leicester City players gathered at striker Jamie Vardy’s house to watch the Chelsea-Tottenham game. A Tottenham loss or tie secured the title for Leicester City.

Left back Christian Fuchs filmed the team gathered at Vardy’s house, anticipating the final whistle. As it did, the team predictably went nuts, and Fuchs got the fantastic celebration on video.

Watch it below:

