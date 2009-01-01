Christian Dior In Palm Beach Closes Its Doors

The Christian Dior store in Palm Beach has apparently closed. Could it be because most of its customers were Bernard Madoff victims who aren’t shopping there anymore?



Luxist: It’s hard not to wonder if closing of the Christian Dior boutique on Palm Beach, Florida’s elite Worth Avenue has something to do with the fallout from the Bernard Madoff scheme. Some of his wealthy Palm Beach neighbours were among his victims. Whatever the reason, the Dior store quickly pulled up stakes right after Christmas. The Palm Beach Daily News says that the windows are covered in black paper and just the shadow of the former Dior signage remains. There’s no dearth of elite boutiques on Worth Avenue but the defection of Dior may send ripples of dismay around the luxury shopping destination.

Photo from Luxist

