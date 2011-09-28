Danish Hippies Raise Over $180,000 In One Day To Save Commune

Residents of Copenhagen’s Christiana, a hippie commune that declared itself independent of the Danish government in 1971, have raised over 1 million Danish Krone ($180,900) during the first day of a fundraising project, reports the Washington Post.



Christiana is famed for maintaining some independence from the Danish government and, prior to 2004 it had a free trade of hashish, making it a major tourist attraction in the city.

However, following a crack down on the illegal drug trade in 2004, the commune has been in decline with the city planning to erect apartment blocks in its place. This move was met with protest for Christiana’s residents.

According to the Associated Press, residents of Christiana struck a real estate deal with the government in April this year where they must stump up 76 million krone ($13.7 million) by 2018 in order to buy the land they currently live on. Failure to pay will result in eviction.

The cohort have now issued a number of “shares” for supporters to buy. The shares don’t entitle the purchaser to any special privileges but they do act as a donation to save the 40-year-old iconic district.

