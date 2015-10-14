A photographer is travelling around the US to recreate his grandfather's 40-year-old snapshots

Instagram / sayhellotoamerica Christian Carollo as a little boy with his grandparents at Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.

Christian Carrollo’s grandfather was an avid traveller.

He documented all of his travels with his camera, which is how Carollo ended up with about 30 boxes of photo slides when his grandfather passed away in 2008.

After rifling through one of the boxes, Carollo came up with the idea of trying to recreate his grandfather’s photos during his own travels.

He’s calling it the past present project, and has been posting his recreated photos on both Instagram and Facebook.

Keep scrolling to see where’s he been so far.

Christian Carollo's grandfather loved to travel. Here's his grandfather on Knecht's Covered Bridge in Springtown, Pennsylvania. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/4HJEDmAjP1/embed/ Width: 658px He documented his travels with his camera, and his wife -- Carollo's grandmother, shown here in Yosemite National Park -- kept detailed journals from all of the couples' trips. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/7Gtc7rAjC0/embed/ Width: 658px When Carollo's grandfather passed away in 2008, Carollo's uncle gave him about 30 boxes full of his grandfather's photo slides from his travels between the years of 1973 and 2003. This one is of the Chapel of the Hills near Rapid City, South Dakota. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/4C-cL2gjHJ/embed/ Width: 658px It wasn't until 2012 that Carollo started to rifle through the boxes, and it just so happened that the first box he went through contained photos from a trip to the Oregon coast, where he had been planning to travel to in one week. Carollo took this photo along the California coast, in Big Sur. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/4Ss0EagjNb/embed/ Width: 658px Carollo didn't think it was just a coincidence that he was going to be travelling through some of the same towns that his grandfather had visited. So he decided to take a photo along to replicate. The photo below was taken in a small town in California called Placerville. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6n-invgjBE/embed/ Width: 658px At the time, Carollo was running a US travel blog, so when he returned, he posted the photo he replicated, and he received an overwhelmingly positive response. He captured this steamboat along the banks of the Mississippi River in a town called Natchez. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/4UN-EUgjMW/embed/ Width: 658px That's when he decided to start his project, the past present project. Many of the recreations Carollo makes -- like this one at the Southern Pacific Depot in Sparks, Nevada -- show that little has changed since his grandfather's travels. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/42tL-RAjOq/embed/ Width: 658px Others show more change though, like this shot of Virginia Street in Reno, Nevada. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/4A4FDlgjGq/embed/ Width: 658px It's been three years since Carollo started and he says he's replicated about 100 photos, and been to around 12 different states. This one was taken in Breckenridge, Colorado. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6dLeOagjD9/embed/ Width: 658px Some of the states he's visited include Virginia, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Dakota, Utah, Wyoming, California, Oregon, New Mexico, and Colorado. Below is a picture of the Market Square Tavern in Williamsburg, Virginia. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5xRbo5gjF_/embed/ Width: 658px Since starting his project, Carollo's Instagram following has grown from about 1,200 followers to closer to 4,500. Here, he captured a popular site among photographers, San Francisco's Golden Gate Bridge. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/65tCfjAjER/embed/ Width: 658px Carollo thinks his project resonates with people because 'it's definitely a way to connect with family, whether it's people who are still living or have passed away.' 'It's a way to remember them, honour them, and connect with them in a way you wouldn't normally.' Carollo captured this photo of the St. Louis Cathedral in New Orleans. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/7EmC4dAjNi/embed/ Width: 658px Carollo has also noticed that certain photos hold nostalgia for some people, bringing back memories of what that place used to be like when they were growing up. Below is New Orleans' famous Cafe du Monde. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/4PjxQqAjAs/embed/ Width: 658px Carollo credits his grandfather with his love for travel. Here, his grandfather poses in the Maritime Historical Park in San Francisco. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6yDZLfAjKg/embed/ Width: 658px Carollo says growing up he remembers being enthralled by his grandfather's travel stories -- he refers to his grandfather as a 'phenomenal storyteller' -- and the fact that his grandfather always had a camera around his neck, like he does in this shot of Carollo and his grandparents at Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/4h8rJCgjCx/embed/ Width: 658px Thanks to his grandmother's incredibly detailed travel journals and his grandfather's diligent labelling, Carollo says he hasn't experienced much trouble finding the locations he needs to recreate photos. This was taken at a street corner in San Francisco's Chinatown. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/4IINv0gjG4/embed/ Width: 658px Usually he looks for small clues in the original photo and then starts Googling to find the exact place he's looking for. Below is the entrance to the visitors center of Badlands National Park in South Dakota. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5nmp5ugjL5/embed/ Width: 658px Carollo says some of the more difficult places to locate were the remote spots his grandfather captured in both New Mexico and along the California coast -- like this photo of White Sands National Monument in New Mexico. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/4XmWh3gjC_/embed/ Width: 658px These places have been his favourite, though, both because of the scenery and the rewarding feeling he experienced after successfully finding them. The building depicted below in Monterey was California's first theatre. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6C9aJOAjI6/embed/ Width: 658px Carollo has met some incredible people throughout his travels, and he says his grandparents helped to inspire that. This photo shows an employee at the Du Monde Cafe in New Orleans. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5-xiE_gjHD/embed/ Width: 658px 'I notice in my grandmother's journals they would always have conversations with people, and they would talk about people they found or met, and it really struck me that it's important to take that time just to meet those people and develop those relationships, whether they're for 15 minutes or you end up continuing to talk to the person after you've continued on your travels,' Carollo said. Here, people gather at the Fisherman's wharf in San Francisco. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/45vMO3gjPw/embed/ Width: 658px Carollo is nowhere near finished with his project; he says he wants to recreate at least 300 more of his grandfather's photos. This photo depicts Stanton Hall in Natchez, Mississippi. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/4zrB7sgjNn/embed/ Width: 658px When he first started, Carollo usually recreated three or four photos each trip he went on. Here, he recreated Main Street in Breckenridge, Colorado. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/5VpUzXgjB8/embed/ Width: 658px Now he does 30 or 40 per trip. This is a recreation of Hyde Street in San Francisco. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/6if2vWAjDX/embed/ Width: 658px His goal is to plan a road trip across the country for sometime next year, so he can knock out a lot of photos at once. This road photo he took is of Needles Highway, which is a part of Custer State Park in South Dakota. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/4ctvoIAjIe/embed/ Width: 658px Carollo works as a retail customer service manager and gets three weeks of vacation per year. He says travel was a part of his family growing up, and that he now makes it a priority, usually taking two big trips and one smaller trip every year. The house shown below was the house Carollo grew up in, in Telford, Pennsylvania. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/4ndtzGgjCY/embed/ Width: 658px Carollo says that he always makes it a point to show his grandfather's photos when he visits a place like the Oak Valley Plantation in Vacherie, Louisiana, shown here. Many people have in turn asked for extra copies of the photos to be added to their historical archives. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/4rYKdXgjEk/embed/ Width: 658px Carollo says this is one of the best outcomes of his past present project. 'I think it would make my grandfather happy -- being a huge fan of US history -- to know that his photos are now being used as a part of history.' Here, Carollo captured the Golden Spike National Historic Site in Promontory Summit, Utah. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/7_f8JvgjAy/embed/ Width: 658px

