Christian Bale's Tirade: Killing The Dark Knight's Ticket Sales?

We’ve been waiting to see if Christian Bale’s disturbing yet wildly popular verbal assault on a crew member on the set of Terminator Salvation would have any business consequences for Batman. And finally it seems like there’s some financial fallout.



Ticket sales for the re-release of The Dark Knight in IMAX have been way down since audio of Bale’s meltdown started circulating. The film was re-released on January 23 and grossed upwards of $100,000 each day of that weekend, followed by an average of $50,000 a day the following week. Last weekend, the re-release did equally brisk business, but both Monday and Tuesday’s box-office totals are way down: roughly $30,000 a day on average.

The Dark Knight is within spitting distance of grossing $1 billion worldwide (just $1.5 million to go), but it still has a bit more of a climb to do what fanboys and people who weren’t the biggest fans of Titanic have long hoped, which is knock that film off of its perch as the highest-grossing film of all time domestically. If moviegoers are staying away because their image of Batman has been shattered, TDK may never top $600 million, and who knows what sort of effect this incident will have on sales for Terminator Salvation itself, slated for release this summer.

