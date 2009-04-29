Christian Bale Will Do A Third Batman Movie

Putting to rest any ridiculous gossip that Warner Bros. would be replacing their perfect Bruce Wayne, Christian Bale, for a less volatile Batman, Bale confirms he is doing a third Caped Crusader movie. He’s already signed the deal. Christopher Nolan, however, has no such deal.

“Will we do a third movie?…The fact is, I have to! I’ve signed up! Chris doesn’t. So I’m in a bit of a fix if he says he doesn’t want to!,” Bale told Total Film, austensibly in an interview designed to promote Terminator Salvation.

But Bale’s feeling the pressure that Nolan and others have alluded to of trying to follow up a smash hit like The Dark Knight.

“It’s got to be the right story. You can’t make something like The Dark Knight and then come out with something disappointing,” he says. “I would like it if people say, ‘You’ll never make a good third movie.’ I say, ‘OK, let’s make a third movie in that case, let’s prove them wrong. But that’s just me.”

Indeed, lowered expectations probably are the best way to ensure people will be pleased with the third Batman film. And signing Christopher Nolan probably wouldn’t hurt.

