Christian Bale Vows To Quit "Batman" If Forced To Work With Robin

The Dark Knight hasn’t even been released yet, and already Hollywood is gripped with speculation about who should play the Riddler in the next Batman film. Both director Christopher Nolan and Christian Bale seem game for another go, but don’t count on seeing Robin:



Starpulse: Batman star Christian Bale has declared he will quit the comic book movie franchise if producers ever decide to reintroduce the caped crusader’s sidekick Robin.

Bale took on the role of the legendary action hero in 2005’s Batman Begins and will be seen again in The Dark Knight, which is due for release later this month. However the actor is hoping that the character of Robin is not brought back into any of future Batman movies – because he will resign in protest.

He says, “If Robin crops up in one of the new Batman films, I’ll be chaining myself up somewhere and refusing to go to work.”

Why the Robin hate, Christian? And where do you stand on Mr. Freeze and Batgirl?

