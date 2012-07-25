Christian Bale Visits Victims Of The 'Dark Knight Rises' Shooting

Christian Bale visits victims of the Colorado shooting.

Photo: Twitter / @DenverChannel

Warner Brothers officials have confirmed that actor Christian Bale of “The Dark Knight” franchise is visiting victims of the Aurora movie theatre shooting. Bale of course plays the titular role of the Caped Crusader in Christopher Nolan‘s Batman series.



A spokesperson for Warner Brothers confirmed to The Denver Post, “Mr. Bale is there as himself, not representing Warner Brothers.”

This news after a few groups popped up on Facebook over the weekend to try and get the actor (and/or Batman) to visit victims in the hospital:

Get Christian Bale (Batman) to vist [sic] Co. victims

Batman, visit the people that were involved in the Colorado Shooting! They deserve it!

The latter has gained more than 1,000 followers.

No word on whether Bale’s appearance has anything to do with the creation of either Facebook group.

SEE ALSO: This is how much it would cost the average Joe to be Batman >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.