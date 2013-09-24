Watch Christian Bale Audition For Batman Wearing The Batsuit From 'Batman Forever'

Kirsten Acuna

Tomorrow, Warner Bros. is releasing the ultimate collector’s edition of “The Dark Knight” trilogy.

Ahead of its release, a clip of Christian Bale’s original audition tape to play the Caped Crusader has hit the web.

What’s cool — other than seeing original test footage — is that Amy Adams can be seen performing the screen-test with him.

Many often make fun of the voice that Batbale adopted in the trilogy.

However, director Christopher Nolan briefly details in the clip that Bale’s need for a different voice heavily influenced his casting.

“I think Christian’s voice was a part of the big impression he made in the test,” says Nolan.

“He had decided that Batman needed to have a different voice to Bruce Wayne … that he needed to put on a different voice.”

Also — Bonus points if you noticed that Bale is wearing what looks to be one of Val Kilmer’s Batsuits that he wore in “Batman Forever.” It’s just spray-painted black.

Here’s Batbale:

Batman forever suit christian baleYouTube screencap

And, here’s a look at the cowl:

Batman christian baleYouTube screencap

Here’s Kilmer. It’s the second suit on the right.

Val Kilmer Batman Forever batsuitsBatman Forever

