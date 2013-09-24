Watch Christian Bale Audition For Batman Wearing The Batsuit From 'Batman Forever'

Tomorrow, Warner Bros. is releasing the ultimate collector’s edition of “The Dark Knight” trilogy.
Ahead of its release, a clip of Christian Bale’s original audition tape to play the Caped Crusader has hit the web.
What’s cool — other than seeing original test footage — is that Amy Adams can be seen performing the screen-test with him.
Many often make fun of the voice that Batbale adopted in the trilogy.
However, director Christopher Nolan briefly details in the clip that Bale’s need for a different voice heavily influenced his casting.
“I think Christian’s voice was a part of the big impression he made in the test,” says Nolan.
“He had decided that Batman needed to have a different voice to Bruce Wayne … that he needed to put on a different voice.”
Also — Bonus points if you noticed that Bale is wearing what looks to be one of Val Kilmer’s Batsuits that he wore in “Batman Forever.” It’s just spray-painted black.
Here’s Batbale:
And, here’s a look at the cowl:
Here’s Kilmer. It’s the second suit on the right.
