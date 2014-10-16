Christian Bale Will Play Steve Jobs In Sony's Next Biopic

Christian Bale will play Steve Jobs in Aaron Sorkin’s forthcoming biopic, according to Variety’s Justin Kroll, citing sources.

Leonardo DiCaprio had been under consideration for the lead role in “Jobs,” but the actor declined the roll two weeks ago.

“Jobs” is based on Walter Isaacson’s wildly successful biography of the late Apple cofounder, “Steve Jobs.”

Bale has been on the short list to play Jobs since last March, when David Fincher was reportedly directing the film.

Fincher has since backed out of directing “Jobs.” The film will be directed by Danny Boyle instead.

