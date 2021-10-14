The New Zealand city of Christchurch is firing its official wizard after keeping the necromancer on its payroll for more than 20 years

The Wizard of Christchurch, Ian Brackenbury Channell, will be taken off the city’s payroll come December. Phil Noble/Reuters

Ian Brackenbury Channell, better known as the Wizard of New Zealand, is being retired from his city’s tourism lineup.

Channell is based in Christchurch, and has served as the city’s wizard for more than 20 years.

He drew a paycheck of $US11,000 ($AU14,834) a year for providing “wizard-like services” for the city.

The New Zealand city of Christchurch is taking its official wizard off its payroll.

Ian Brackenbury Channell, better known as the Wizard of New Zealand, has been Christchurch’s necromancer since 1998. But according to New Zealand media outlet Stuff, provisions to keep funding the wizard his $US11,000 ($AU14,834)-a-year paycheck will be removed from the city’s tourism budget come December.

According to CNN, Channell was born in the UK and settled in New Zealand in the 70s. Now in his 80s, the wizard has found a disciple, Ari Freeman, who helps run their website and also appears with Channell in full wizard garb.

Channell had some choice words for his soon-to-be former employers, calling them “a bunch of bureaucrats who have no imagination.”

“They are not thinking of ways to promote Christchurch overseas. They are just projecting an image of bureaucrats drinking lattes on the boulevard,” Channell told Stuff. “Their image of Christchurch is nothing to do with the authentic heritage of the city. I am the original image of Christchurch.”

Channell added that he would keep up with his promotional work for the city, nonetheless, with regular visits to the city’s art center to meet with tourists.

“It makes no difference. I will still keep going. They will have to kill me to stop me,” Channell said.

In 2011, a documentary about the wizard was made, highlighting some of his beliefs, which include the idea that women cause wars by shopping. Channell also helmed a “Save the Males” campaign.

Lynn McClelland, the assistant chief executive of the Christchurch city council, told Stuff that the city was ending their contractual agreement with Channell, but that he would continue to receive a salary until the end of 2021.

“The council has met with The Wizard and sent him a letter thanking him for his services to Christchurch over the past decades, and informing him that we are bringing our formal contractual arrangement to a close,” McClelland told Stuff.

She added that the city had taken the “difficult decision” to end the contract, which involves Channell providing “acts of wizardry and other wizard-like services” as a form of promotion for the city.

“The promotional landscape in Ōtautahi Christchurch is changing, with new and different promotional programs that will increasingly reflect our diverse communities and showcase a vibrant, diverse, modern city that is attractive to residents, domestic and international visitors, new businesses, and skilled migrant workers,” McClelland said to Stuff.

In the meantime, a Change.org petition has been set up, calling for the city to let Channell keep being Christchurch’s wizard. At press time, 46 people have signed the petition.