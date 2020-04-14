Rio De Janeiro's Christ the Redeemer was lit up wearing a doctor's white coat and stethoscope to honour the world's healthcare workers

Reuters The statue had ‘thank you’ projected on it in multiple languages.

Rio De Janeiro’s Christ the Redeemer statue was lit up as a doctor with a white medical coat and stethoscope on Easter Sunday.

In honour of the world’s healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic, the monument had “thank you” projected onto its lower half in multiple languages.

The light show also projected flags of countries affected and shared a universal message of thanks.

During the heart-warming display, the city’s archbishop, Dom Orani Tempesta, held a mass at the monument’s base and paid tribute to those working on the medical front line, according to CNN.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more details.

The iconic Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, was lit up as a doctor with a medical coat and stethoscope on Easter Sunday in tribute to world’s healthcare professionals fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Standing 30 meters tall, the monument was transformed into a medical worker wearing a white jacket with the universal symbol for medicine and healing on it, and a stethoscope draped over the shoulders.

The bottom half of the giant sculpture had “thank you” projected on to it in multiple languages.

Reuters The Christ the Redeemer light display also showed images of medical workers.

The display also had images of healthcare workers projected on to the statue with the Portuguese words “#FiqueEmCasa,” meaning “stay at home,” shown on one of the outstretched arms, and “#EstamosJuntas,” which is “we are together,” on the other.

Reuters Flags of countries affected were cast onto the monument with a message of hope.

World flags of several countries affected by the coronavirus and a united message of thanks in various languages were also part of the heartwarming homage shown on the towering statue.

During the light show, Rio De Janeiro’s archbishop, Dom Orani Tempesta, held a mass at the base of the monument and paid tribute to healthcare professionals fighting on the medical front line, according to CNN.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.