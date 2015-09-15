Supermodel Chrissy Teigen has the easiest hack for softening butter

Fans of supermodel Chrissy Teigen know that she loves to cook — she’s even coming out with her very own cookbook soon.

She’s also taken her talents to the new talk show FABLife where she will be the show’s culinary expert.

One of the tricks she learned for the show was how to soften butter in under five minutes. She shared the easy tip with her 3.2 million Instagram followers:



The trick will be a welcome one for bakers who are often called to use “softened” butter in recipes, but who may forget to take the butter out of the fridge or freezer.

Some newbie bakers might then microwave the butter, but melted butter can make cake dense and cookies spread in the oven. The internet is filled with tricks on how to soften the butter without melting it — from using a rolling pin to cutting it into pieces — but most of these tips are pretty involved and take time and effort better spent elsewhere.

Teigen’s trick on the other hand is really easy. First, she filled a microwavable liquid measuring cup with water and then microwaved on high for two minutes.



She carefully dumped out the hot water and placed the measuring container upside down over the stick of butter.



Teigen then simply let it sit until butter had reached her desired consistency and temperature.

There’s virtually no clean up or extra work involved.



Now go make some cookies.

