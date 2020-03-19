Chrissy Teigen wore a 'simple house towel' for John Legend's at-home concert before changing into a dazzling sequin gown

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images John Legend performed a concert from his home on Tuesday.

John Legend decided to host an at-home concert that fans could watch through Instagram live.

Before the event, Chrissy Teigen tweeted a poll with four different wardrobe options, asking her followers to decide what she should wear.

The picks included a magenta velvet minidress, an orange Saint Laurent dress, a sequin gown, and a simple house towel.

Twitter voted for the towel, which is exactly what Teigen wore before switching into the sequin gown.

Musicians have started livestreaming concerts from their homes amid the coronavirus outbreak – including John Legend, who performed via Instagram live on Tuesday.

Ahead of her husband’s at-home music session, Chrissy Teigen tweeted a poll with four different wardrobe options to let her followers decide what she should wear.

“hi guys! getting ready for today’s live concert sponsored by jd power’s associates I need your help picking an outfit. Poll to come. Please look at the 4 before you vote!!” she wrote.

hi guys! getting ready for today’s live concert sponsored by jd power’s associates™️I need your help picking an outfit. Poll to come. Please look at the 4 before you vote!! pic.twitter.com/ZhU4wf09x4 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 17, 2020

Teigen’s picks included a magenta velvet minidress, an orange Saint Laurent dress, a sequin gown, and a simple house towel. Twitter voted for the towel, which is exactly what she wore to sit on the piano and sing along to Legend’s hit songs, including “All of Me,” which was written for Teigen.

“john’s live and taking requests on his Instagram right now!! I’m ironing my towel,” she tweeted.

john’s live and taking requests on his Instagram right now!! I’m ironing my towel — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 17, 2020

A few minutes after Legend went live, Teigen joined him in the beige towel and a colourful turban.

@johnlegend/Instagram Teigen wore a towel for John Legend’s at-home concert.

After singing along and answering questions from viewers, the couple switched to Teigen’s Instagram, where they showed off their wardrobe change. The “Cravings” author switched out of the towel and into the sequin gown that was part of her original Twitter poll. Legend, on the other hand, sported a checkered grey robe and a black T-shirt.

@chrissyteigen/Instagram Teigen changed into a gown and Legend wore a robe.

At one point during Legend’s concert, the couple was also joined by their 4-year-old daughter Luna, who wore a colourful dress with pink tights.

@johnlegend/Instagram Luna joined her parents on Legend’s Instagram live.

Their 1-year-old son, Miles, also made an appearance on Teigen’s Instagram live. He was wearing a white polo shirt and Gucci sweatpants with white sneakers.

@chrissyteigen/Instagram Miles joined his parents on Teigen’s Instagram live.

