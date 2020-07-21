Chrissy Teigen shared a photo from inside her breast implant removal surgery after saying nobody believes she had them taken out

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen shared photos of scars on her breasts to prove she had breast implant-removal surgery in June.

Teigen said she decided to remove her implants after having them for 10 years so she could experience “pure comfort.”

She joins celebrities like Yolanda Hadid and Ayesha Curry who have also been vocal about their breast implant removals.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Chrissy Teigen revealed her breast implant-removal scars, and a photo from the surgery itself, after critics suggested she was lying about having the procedure done.

On Sunday, Teigen took to her Instagram stories to show scars on the lower part of her breasts where the implants were removed.

“A few of my friends keep having to tell people that I really got my implants out because no one believes it,” Teigen said while filming the clip. “These are the scars.”

Instagram/Chrissy Teigen

She also shared a photo of her chest before surgery with the caption “Trust me lol.”

Instagram/Chrissy Teigen

On June 11, the “Cravings” cookbook author told her Instagram followers that she successfully underwent breast implant-removal surgery after having the devices for 10 years.

When Teigen initially shared she was getting her breast implants removed, she said it was so she could feel more comfortable.

“They have been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort! No biggie! So don’t worry about me! All good. I’ll still have boobs, they will just be pure fat,” Teigen wrote on Instagram.

Teigen’s move is part of a larger trend of people getting “explants” in recent years.

Ayesha Curry, a Food Network star and wife of NBA player Stephen Curry, is one. She commented on Teigen’s post, saying she got her implants removed because they made her feel sick.

“Life-changing, you’re gonna love it. I got mine out last year,” Curry commented on Teigen’s initial announcement post.

RuPaul’s Drag Race judge Michelle Visage and Yolanda Hadid have also been vocal about their decisions to have their breast implants removed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.