Twitter Attacks Chrissy Teigen Over Tweet About Today's Shooting In Canada

Caroline Moss
Chrissy teigen leaning on a bar

After reports came in that there had been a shooting in Otawa, Canada, today at the Canadian Parliament, Sports Illustrated cover girl Chrissy Teigen tweeted the following:

What was supposed to be a sharp political comment on the paucity of gun control laws in America was deemed insensitive by Teigen’s followers — particularly those in Canada.

Teigen, sensing that not many people understood her commentary, first predicted an attack by Twichy, right-wing pundit Michelle Malkin’s microblog platform. Then she tried to clear the air, but did she pointedly not apologise.

But some remained unconvinced.

Finally, Teigen ended with the last word.

