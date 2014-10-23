Twitter Attacks Chrissy Teigen Over Tweet About Today's Shooting In Canada

After reports came in that there had been a shooting in Otawa, Canada, today at the Canadian Parliament, Sports Illustrated cover girl Chrissy Teigen tweeted the following:

active shooting in Canada, or as we call it in america, wednesday

— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 22, 2014

What was supposed to be a sharp political comment on the paucity of gun control laws in America was deemed insensitive by Teigen’s followers — particularly those in Canada.

@chrissyteigen this one’s gunna get you in trouble girlfriend…

— Ashley Siegel (@AshleySiegs) October 22, 2014

@chrissyteigen @Kenny_Mayne Not funny. I usually laugh at anything. But terrorism has hit our homeland.

— Wes Chiasson (@wes_chiasson) October 22, 2014

Had to unfollow girl crush @chrissyteigen – her insensitive tweet re: still-unfolding Canada shooting. Thought she was smarter than that.

— Amanda Vandenbergh (@VandenVogue) October 22, 2014

Teigen, sensing that not many people understood her commentary, first predicted an attack by Twichy, right-wing pundit Michelle Malkin’s microblog platform. Then she tried to clear the air, but did she pointedly not apologise.

But some remained unconvinced.

@chrissyteigen Don’t bring America into this. America isn’t being attacked at this moment. Canada is and what you said was very sad to see.

— Leah is Pink (@leahflame) October 22, 2014

Finally, Teigen ended with the last word.

I’ve lost faith in this world. Sorry if it comes off as being unemotional. There is just so much bad.

— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 22, 2014

