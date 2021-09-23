Chrissy Teigen says her body is ‘paused in time’ after miscarriage. A mom and fertility expert shares how miscarriages stick with you physically and emotionally.

Chrissy Teigen. Getty

Teigen says she feels her body has remained “paused in time” after the loss of her son Jack.

The fertility expert Arielle Spiegel said the impact of pregnancy loss can last for a long time.

Here’s what to expect after a pregnancy loss and how to support those who have lost pregnancies.

It’s been nearly a year since the actress Chrissy Teigen experienced a very public miscarriage of a baby boy whom she’d named Jack. Still, Teigen sees reminders of that pregnancy when she looks in the mirror.

“It’s really weird when you lose a baby and your body gets paused in time,” Teigen wrote in an Instagram post this week.

Teigen went on to detail the normal weight gain and body changes after a healthy pregnancy and delivery.

“When you lose a baby halfway through, your body just pauses. It has nothing to do. No one to feed. And you’re just…stuck. Stuck with saggy boobs that were prepping to be milk bags, a belly that was ready to bake,” she wrote. “I would be lying if I said this did not majorly suck. Not only are you ummmm extremely, diabolically sad at what could have been, but you have this daily reminder every time you look in the goddamn mirror.”

Teigen’s post struck a chord with Arielle Spiegel, the founder of CoFertility, a platform for learning about fertility health.

“While my miscarriages were earlier, Chrissy’s post definitely resonated with me,” said Spiegel, who’s has had five miscarriages in the past five years.

The physical impact of miscarriage and stillbirth

Whether a person has a miscarriage (loss before week 20 of pregnancy), or stillbirth (the death of a fetus after 20 weeks gestation), there are physical symptoms and body changes to cope with, Spiegel said.

“Recovery obviously varies person to person but also depends on the method in which you miscarry,” she told Insider. People who have a miscarriage without medical intervention might have bleeding and cramping for up to four weeks, whereas people who have D&Cs – short for dilation and curettage – navigate the complexities of surgery.

The more advanced a pregnancy is, the more symptoms a person might have after pregnancy loss.

“Unfortunately you may have many of the same recovery experiences as if you had a live birth delivery – a very painful reminder of your unimaginable loss,” Spiegel said.

People who are unhappy with their body after a loss should speak with their doctor about necessary interventions, like pelvic floor physical therapy or guidance in drying up their breast-milk supply. At-home workouts are a good option if you’re not feeling ready to be around others. Acceptance also goes a long way, Spiegel said.

“While time definitely helps with physical recovery, it’s not guaranteed that your body will be the same post-pregnancy,” she added.

Recognizing the legacy of loss and building support

Like Teigen, Spiegel has found that the pregnancies stick with her.

“I still vividly remember each one, all this time later: where I was, how I felt, what the circumstances were,” she said. “It’s important to accept that you won’t ever forget this experience. The opposite is true: It will shape you to become a stronger person and a better parent.”

As Teigen pointed out, though, sometimes there’s no silver lining to something as devastating as pregnancy loss. As part of the recovery process, it’s important to find coping and acceptance strategies that work for you.

Some people, like Teigen, find comfort in sharing their loss on social media.

“CoFertility’s Instagram community has become an amazing network of people who find solace in shared experiences, and I’m really proud of how they lift each other up,” Spiegel said.

If that’s not right for you, there are plenty of other options.

“Support can come in many forms, and I’d encourage you to take advantage of all sources – be it a supportive partner to lean on, group or individual therapy, or connecting with others who have experienced similar situations,” Spiegel said. Getting answers to your questions and concerns – whether about your body or future fertility – can also help you feel more like yourself.