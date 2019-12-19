Chrissy Teigen revealed what life as an ultra-wealthy celebrity is really like and utterly roasted herself in the process

Taylor Borden
Bravo/NBCUniversal/Getty ImagesChrissy Teigen may have a junk drawer and seem approachable on Twitter, but her celebrity status permeates her life in other ways.

Chrissy Teigen is extremely online – or, at the very least, extremely on Twitter.

She has 12.1 million followers on the platform and is well-known for her wit: Her Twitter bio is “currently sleeping with the sexiest man alive,” after all.

She recently came to Taylor Swift’s defence regarding an alt-right vlogger’s comments directed at Swift’s reproductive health and separately met public backlash of her own for tone-deaf comments about her mother treating $US159 AirPods as “disposable.”

Her active online presence, however, makes her a relatively accessible celebrity. Last week, when someone tweeted “do celebrities have junk drawers?” and tagged Teigen, she responded with a photo of said junk drawer and a cheeky: “it’s celebrity question asking time! Ask me, your favourite A-list celebrity, anything you would like to know about being a super huge A-list celebrity.”

Teigen, however facetious the initial tweet was, then actually spent the next several hours answering fan questions about the lifestyles of the rich and famous.

Here’s a look at what she had to say about how her family travels, how she leverages her celebrity status, and exactly how many people she enlists to help with the day-to-day.

Teigen knows she lives a life many dream of — when asked about the perk she feels guiltiest about, she answered: “Money.”

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions

On the other hand, she dubbed the ease with which her family travels to be the best perk — they even use a private TSA screening process at the airport and are then escorted to their flight.

Robert Kamau/Getty Images

When someone asked how celebrities travel on planes, she responded by cluing her followers in about a secret terminal where a hefty membership fee allows for private security screening and an escort to the plane – she qualified her obviously bougie answer with an “I know. I know.”

She also included that other travellers never give her adorable (and also famous) children “nasty looks on the plane,” and named that the best perk of her celebrity, although she finds it “crazy unfair because they are just as annoying as other kids on a plane.”

Teigen also revealed that she foots the bill whenever travelling with a glam squad.

Teigen also responded candidly about the family’s daily life, detailing how they manage finances and even how they deal with simple things like mail.

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images

Teigen wrote that a house manager is the point-person for the family but also wrote about others on the payroll, including an accountant.

The accountant, Teigen wrote, provides her with summaries of her spending and income. The arrangement with the house manager and accountant eliminates the need for her to deal with any kind of mail.

Beyond business needs, the family addresses personal needs with assistants and nannies.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

At any given time, there are four nannies under Teigen’s employ to help with her two kids. She wrote that the fleet of nannies don’t all work simultaneously and that they will rotate who stays through the night.

While nannies primarily help with the kids, an assistant handles other day-to-day endeavours like grocery shopping and gift shopping – “but it’s funny when it’s the assistant’s bday and you gotta go yourself,” Teigen quipped.

When someone asked if there is “an agency that trains people to be an A-List celebrity’s assistant,” Teigen wrote that she typically finds people that burn out working for agents.

Teigen provided some witty responses to people’s burning questions — including whether or not she has access to an apocalyptic billionaire bunker.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

When someone asked if there is a “secret bunker for the rich” to go to in an apocalyptic scenario, Teigen responded: “If there is, I don’t know about it!” (Surprise, there are actually multiple bunkers built by billionaires prepping for doomsday).

“But I love a conspiracy theory,” she continued. “John still hasn’t told me if he’s Illuminati.”

Teigen also addressed how celebrities communicate with other celebrities – while not all communication is facilitated by assistants and publicists, Teigen joked “I don’t talk to many people because I don’t want them to think I’m a thirsty weirdo.”

She also addressed common misconceptions about being a celebrity, revealing that she doesn’t pay extra for buzzy restaurant reservations or own an infinite number of ball gowns.

Getty Images

When asked if she pays restaurants to get reservations, Teigen answered that she leverages her celebrity status instead. She explained that she calls the restaurant and doesn’t “give them the option to say no.”

Those restaurant reservations seem few and far between, however. She also wrote that she doesn’t go out publicly much, maybe once a month – “only if I worked earlier and have my hair and makeup done already.”

Regarding the misconception that she has a Kardashian-sized closet, Teigen revealed that since she is no longer sample size post-pregnancy, she purchases what she wears – and then turns around to sell it on The RealReal. She then donates that money to charity.

