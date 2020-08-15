Chrissy Teigen said she was 'scared s***less' after she found out she was pregnant when getting her breast implants removed

Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images; Chrissy Teigen/Instagram A composite image of Chrissy Teigen on NBC’s ‘Today’ show in New York City in February 2020, and Teigen filming herself on Instagram in August 2020.

Chrissy Teigen revealed that she was already pregnant on Friday when she underwent surgery to get her breast implants removed, despite taking a test beforehand that came out negative.

She only found out she had already been pregnant several weeks after the surgery when she took her pregnancy test at home.

“But I was scared shitless. Was pretty positive you shouldn’t get your boobs out while pregnant? Pretty sure,” she wrote to her 13.1 million Twitter followers.

Teigen is expecting her third child with husband and singer John Legend.

The cookbook author told her 13.1 million Twitter followers on Friday that she had to take a mandatory pregnancy test before undergoing surgery to get her breast implants removed in June, but that it came out negative.

However, when she took another test a few weeks after the surgery, she was surprised to see that it came back positive.

Teigen, 34, responded to a tweet by a fan who wrote: “Question… @chrissyteigen just announced she’s pregnant. Before my breast reduction last year, they did a pregnancy test. Was she pregnant when she had her surgery in June? I feel like with her bump she had to be pregnant before that, but I could be wrong. I’m confused.”

Oh, it's quite a story. lol https://t.co/NIxwcQrcI2 — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 15, 2020

In a lengthy Twitter thread, Teigen responded: “Oh, it’s quite a story. Lol. I did the routine pregnancy test you do before surgery. It said negative. It was not negative.”

The cookbook author said she has been taking pregnancy tests almost every month for years – “I never had a positive before,” she added.

“So the morning of John’s album release, he wakes up at 3 am to do good morning america. I woke up with him and was like man, should take my monthly test to be disappointed…I was not disappointed,” she continued.

“But I was scared shitless. Was pretty positive you shouldn’t get your boobs out while pregnant? Pretty sure.”

Teigen is expecting her third child with Legend, with whom she already shares 4-year-old Lunda and 2-year-old Miles.

The news was officially announced on Thursday when the Grammy singer released his music video for “Wild,”which showed Teigen cradling her stomach in the last scene.

Shortly after, Teigen confirmed the speculation, showing off a baby bump in a recent Instagram post and answering questions about her pregnancy on Twitter.

Teigen and Legend wed in 2013 and previously opened up about their family plans during an interview with People in September 2018, in which Teigen said: “I can’t see myself regretting having a ton of kids.”

Teigen has also spoken openly about her experience with IVF and said that it made her appreciate her pregnancy a lot more.

“IVF makes you really appreciate that, my God, this is a miracle. There are so many different factors that go into being able to conceive a baby. The process really makes you appreciate that,” she told The Cut in April 2018.

