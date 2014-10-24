Supermodel Chrissy Teigen Quits Twitter After Receiving Horrifying Death Threats

Chrissy Teigen is taking a break from Twitter for a while after receiving terrifying death threats against her following a tweet she sent regarding the shooting in Canada earlier this week.

I feel sick. Bye Twitter. Taking my talents to instagram.

— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 23, 2014

On Wednesday, the supermodel tweeted the following, which was met by tons of criticism from some of her followers:

active shooting in Canada, or as we call it in america, wednesday

— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 22, 2014

She meant it, as she tweeted, as a “knock against America and our issues with gun control.”

Yahoo Celebrity reports,

The tweet, however, didn’t sit well with some followers, who attacked Teigen with threats like: “Rot in hell bitch” and “Sorry Canada, our Hollywood elits and its dumb models are idiots. Wish ISIS would give Chrissy a permanent haircut.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.