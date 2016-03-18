Model Chrissy Teigen has become the poster girl for pregnancy. She and husband John Legend had difficulty conceiving, but now she is expecting a baby girl this spring. Teigen has been showing off her baby bump at red carpet events and on the street — and she looks fabulous.

Story by Jennifer Polland and editing by Chelsea Pineda

Follow INSIDER Culture on Facebook

Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.