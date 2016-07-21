Chrissy Teigen summed up the biggest perk of fame in two words

Model Chrissy Teigen is one of the most open and entertaining celebrities on social media. She shares everything from herfavorite recipes to her feelings about Donald Trump.

This week, she took to Twitter to answer questions about fame, and gave some honest answers to the exact questions that celebrities generally avoid. One fan asked her about the number one perk of being a celebrity. Her succinct response was great:

“No waiting,” Teigen said.

She answered lots of questions about celebrity life. Some of the responses were candid, while others were flat-out hilarious.

Teigen on what happens when two famous people meet for the first time:

They do. And whomever is the lesser celebrity giggles and goes “oh I know!!” and the other celeb smirks annoyingly https://t.co/WQMr3M78eI

— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 19, 2016

The best way to hire a makeup artist:

They have agencies and portfolios but mostly you’re just like “OK please make me look like your other client, J-LO” https://t.co/3xLLsoq78S

— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 19, 2016

On whether a celebrity really has a team working for them:

Yes we are incapable of handling our own lives and need to be coddled like children https://t.co/CsBvVjbLq6

— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 19, 2016

And because some people think that Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Swift’s relationship is a publicity stunt, people were curious about celebrity relationships:

I’ve only known one person to do this and I found out after. I think it happens less than we think? https://t.co/7TTuFHJaM4

— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) July 19, 2016

Teigen admitted she got nervous when she met Beyoncé:

I mean, who wouldn’t?

NOW WATCH: Taylor Swift won the Taylor Swift Award



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.