Chrissy Teigen summed up the biggest perk of fame in two words

Ian Phillips

Model Chrissy Teigen is one of the most open and entertaining celebrities on social media. She shares everything from  herfavorite recipes to her feelings about Donald Trump. 

This week, she took to Twitter to answer questions about fame, and gave some honest answers to the exact questions that celebrities generally avoid. One fan asked her about the number one perk of being a celebrity. Her succinct response was great:

“No waiting,” Teigen said.

She answered lots of questions about celebrity life. Some of the responses were candid, while others were flat-out hilarious.

Teigen on what happens when two famous people meet for the first time:

The best way to hire a makeup artist:

On whether a celebrity really has a team working for them:

And because some people think that Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Swift’s relationship is a publicity stunt, people were curious about celebrity relationships:

Teigen admitted she got nervous when she met Beyoncé:

  

I mean, who wouldn’t?

