McDonald's teams up with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend for its latest celebrity collaboration — this time, for charity

Kate Taylor
McDonald’sChrissy Teigen and John Legend make thee Ronald McDonald House Charities heart.
  • McDonald’s is teaming up with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend for its latest celebrity partnership.
  • On Tuesday, McDonald’s launched a new social media challenge to support Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC).
  • Until December 31, McDonald’s will give $US100 to RMHC for every person who posts a supportive message or a photo of themselves making a heart symbol with the #HereForRMHC hashtag.
  • “When you’re able to lean on loved ones, the hard times always get a little easier,” Teigen and Legend said in a statement. “We can’t imagine how agonizing it must be when you’re not able to be there with your sick child.”
  • McDonald’s has teamed up with many high profile celebrities in 2020, including rapper Travis Scott and reggaeton star J Balvin.
