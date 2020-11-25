McDonald's teams up with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend for its latest celebrity collaboration — this time, for charity

- McDonald’s is teaming up with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend for its latest celebrity partnership.
- On Tuesday, McDonald’s launched a new social media challenge to support Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC).
- Until December 31, McDonald’s will give $US100 to RMHC for every person who posts a supportive message or a photo of themselves making a heart symbol with the #HereForRMHC hashtag.
- “When you’re able to lean on loved ones, the hard times always get a little easier,” Teigen and Legend said in a statement. “We can’t imagine how agonizing it must be when you’re not able to be there with your sick child.”
- McDonald’s has teamed up with many high profile celebrities in 2020, including rapper Travis Scott and reggaeton star J Balvin.
