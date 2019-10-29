Chrissy Teigen and John Legend reveal that Elizabeth Warren is their favourite 2020 candidate

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend revealed their favourite candidate out of a vast 2020 Democratic pool – Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts.

The married couple disclosed the news in the December cover story for Vanity Fair, which was published online on Monday.

Teigen and Legend have been outspoken critics of President Donald Trump, and most recently, the trio engaged in an intense tweet battle, in which Trump called Legend a “boring” singer and referenced Teigen as the singer’s “filthy mouthed wife.”

At first, Vanity Fair’s Karen Valby noted in the article that Legend seemed hesitant to reveal his chosen candidate, looking to his wife for confirmation if they wanted to share.

“My favourite – I’m going to say it, we’ll break news today – is Elizabeth Warren,” Legend told Vanity Fair. “She’s the best candidate running today and she comes at it with joy and with sincerity and with a wealth of knowledge and experience.”

Teigen echoed the sentiment, adding that she was also a fan of Sen. Kamala Harris of California.

“Honestly, I don’t comprehend why guys hate women so much sometimes,” Legend continued. “You see someone as transparently competent and eloquent and on fire as Elizabeth Warren and then you hear some guys just are not into voting for a woman. Why do guys feel so threatened by the idea of a woman president?”

Teigen and Legend have been outspoken critics of President Donald Trump, and most recently, the trio engaged in an intense tweet battle over credit for criminal justice reform, in which Trump called Legend a “boring” singer and referenced Teigen as the singer’s “filthy mouthed wife.”

And Teigen’s response to the tweet went viral: “lol what a p—y a– b—h. tagged everyone but me. an honour, mister president.”

