Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are selling their 7-bedroom Beverly Hills mansion for $24 million because they need more space — take a look inside

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have put their Beverly Hills, California, home on the market for $US23.95 million, Katherine Clarke reported for The Wall Street Journal.

The modern, 8,520-square-foot house features floor-to-ceiling windows, a heated saltwater pool and Jacuzzi, and a parlor entry with 33-foot ceilings.

The celebrity couple, who bought the Beverly Hills pad for $US14 million in 2015, are selling it because Teigen, a cookbook author, former model, and reality TV actress, is pregnant with their third child and the family needs more space, Legend told the Journal.

The Grammy Award-winning singer and Teigen aren’t the first celebrities to live in the home. It once belonged to Rihanna, the world’s wealthiest female musician, who reportedly was not a fan of the home.

After bouncing between two more buyers and undergoing a gut renovation, the house became a home base for Teigen, Legend, and their family – at least, until now.

Take a look inside the luxurious seven-bedroom home.

Teigen, a 34-year-old cookbook author and former model, and Legend, a 41-year-old singer-songwriter and musician, bought the home for $US14 million in 2016.

Now, they’re selling it because Teigen is pregnant with their third child, Legend told the Journal.

The modern home once belonged to another big-name star: Rihanna, who was reportedly not a fan of the house.

Rihanna, who’s now the world’s richest female musician, owned the home for barely two years before putting it up for sale.

The singer-songwriter, who paid about $US7 million for the home when it was brand new in 2009, filed a lawsuit in 2011 that claimed the house flooded in a “moderate rainstorm,” according to Curbed. That same year, she put it on the market, but it didn’t sell until 2012 – and even then, for almost $US2 million less than she paid for it.

The buyer flipped the home to yet another owner who did a gut renovation and put it on the market in January 2015. About a year later, Teigen and Legend purchased the home.

On The Ellen Show in 2016, Teigen said that Rihanna’s mail was occasionally still sent to the house – and joked that she may have sneaked a peek at some of RiRi’s bills.

The house sits in Beverly Hills, an upscale Los Angeles neighbourhood that’s a magnet for celebrities and the ultrawealthy, from Cher to Jeff Bezos.

Getty Images/Mint Images A home in Beverly Hills.

Cher put her 11-bedroom Beverly Hills home on the market last year for $US48 million, and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest man, dropped $US165 million on a brand-new Beverly Hills mansion earlier this year.

A Beverly Hills estate once owned by Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt sold earlier this month for $US32.5 million.

Teigen and Legend’s sleek, modern mansion spans 8,520 square feet and sits on a lot that’s just under one acre.

The couple did some renovations of their own after buying the house, including turning the exterior from white to grey, replacing the floors, and adding bespoke patterned ceilings from Thailand, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The parlor features a sculptural staircase and 33-foot ceilings.

The home’s spacious chef’s kitchen is featured in many of Teigen’s Instagram stories.

A formal dining room is anchored by a large chandelier.

The kitchen opens up into a large family room.

And the family room flows into another sitting area.

The house’s master bedroom features a massive brass, concrete, and clay fireplace as well as a large private balcony.

One entire wall is made up of glass that slides back to open up the room to the outdoors.

The master suite also includes a “glam room,” as the listing calls it.

The master bathroom has a marble Teuco tub, onyx sinks …

… and a luxurious double shower.

At night, the tub offers sparkling views of Los Angeles.

One of the standout features of the master suite is its massive, walk-in closets.

Teigen and Legend’s wardrobe, handbag, sunglasses, and shoe collections are on full display (though unfortunately they’re not included in the sale price).

All of the home’s seven bedrooms have their own balconies and en-suite bathrooms, according to the listing.

Listing photos show a spacious playroom where Teigen and Legend’s children have undoubtedly played.

The home cinema is outfitted with comfortable-looking sofas and a popcorn machine.

The house has its own home gym with a variety of exercise equipment.

The backyard is reminiscent of a luxury resort.

There’s a pergola wrapped in grapevines, a wood-burning oven, and a chef’s grill.

And of course, any respectable Los Angeles mansion must have a pool: Teigen and Legend’s is a heated saltwater pool that also includes a Jacuzzi.

The living room’s floor-to-ceiling windows offer spectacular views.

And of course, one listing photo shows the parlor’s grand piano next to a wall of Grammys and other awards.

During the coronavirus pandemic, Legend has written new music, filmed some of his appearances on the TV show “The Voice,” and participated in a virtual Global Citizen event in the Beverly Hills home, the singer told the Journal.

The couple didn’t say where they’re moving to, but they did buy a $US5.1 million house in West Hollywood earlier this year.

RBL/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Teigen and Legend bought a home in West Hollywood this spring.

The West Hollywood home is less than a 15-minute drive from the Beverly Hills home they’re selling, according to Google Maps.

But at approximately 3,500 square feet, the West Hollywood house is significantly smaller. As Legend told the Journal they were selling their Beverly Hills home because they needed more space for their growing family, it seems unlikely the West Hollywood pad will become their home base.

Teigen and Legend also own two New York City apartments, one of which they picked up in March for $US7.7 million.

