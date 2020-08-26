Chrissy Teigen showed off her home classroom complete with a tree bookcase, pillow 'rocks,' and construction paper galore

Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort/Getty Images John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, and their kids Luna and Miles visit Disneyland Resort.

On Sunday, Chrissy Teigen showcased her new home classroom space on Twitter.

The space is minimally decorated and features a tree-shaped bookcase and matching tables and cubbies.

It’s also complete with a cosy reading nook, dress-up area, and musical instruments for Teigen and John Legend’s two children, Luna and Miles, to enjoy.

Spare bedrooms, old offices, living rooms, and porches have quickly been reimagined into classrooms.

As parents across the country opt for virtual instruction, pod learning, and homeschooling, they’re also searching for spaces to create a positive learning environment.

Chrissy Teigen is one celebrity who’s taken her home classroom to a new level.

On Sunday, Teigen – who recently announced that she’s expecting her third child with John Legend – tweeted photos of the newly designed home classroom for the family’s kids, Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.

The spacious room is complete with a reading nook, book wall, cubbies, and dress-up corner

On Twitter, Teigen wrote: “Everyone get ready for …. miss chrissy. pregnant and here for it (I really have always wanted to be a teacher!)”

Everyone get ready for …. miss chrissy. pregnant and here for it (I really have always wanted to be a teacher!) pic.twitter.com/NIaMsh3cCH — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 23, 2020

She also jokingly added that she won’t be doing the teaching.

“We are absolutely bringing in a professional but I’ve got cooking, John’s got music, grandma has … day drinking. It will be a great school year,” Teigen tweeted.

The classroom’s reading nook features rock-shaped pillows and a bookshelf shaped like a tree

The best part of Teigen’s home classroom may be the reading nook. Soft, stone-like pillows fill a corner where Teigen’s children can relax and read.

Apartment Therapy found similar soft cushions sold by WOWMAX, which cost $US136.95 for a set of six at the time of writing.

Oh look at the soft rock cozy reading area! Ok just proud and excited pic.twitter.com/VRuwvei8hI — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 23, 2020

Next to the pillows, a tree-shaped bookshelf is overflowing with classic children’s books, such as “Madeline,” “Sesame Street” stories, and “Olivia.”

Ok here is book wall! pic.twitter.com/OCgkaGP9Qh — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) August 23, 2020

Other features include industrial-sized rolls of construction paper, a music station, and a clothing rack bursting with costumes.

Twitter users were impressed by the design and sent pictures of their own home classrooms

Teigen’s Tweet inspired other families to share their own classrooms for the year.

Gorgeous! This is our home learning area: pic.twitter.com/mTMlD5RoHt — Amanda Hartnell (@frenchteacher11) August 23, 2020

Some featured incredible ball pits.

Here our homeschooling space for Second grade remotely here in Kentucky! Following their teacher from home doesn’t mean their surroundings can’t feel fun! Staying home to keep people safe! pic.twitter.com/Ut6TYyEFoS — Stephanie Cain (@sladyjanecain) August 24, 2020

Others showcased foam floor mats.

I just finished our home school classroom and I gotta say you blew mine out of the water! pic.twitter.com/6oK51Ys21c — Ya know, whatever????????️‍???? (@AliciLee) August 23, 2020

Either way, families have found colourful, fun ways to help their students learn from home this year.

