Chrissy Teigen has 4 Halloween costumes for her baby -- and they're all perfect

Caroline Praderio
Chrissy teigen daughter halloween costumeInstagram/Chrissy TeigenLuna the banana.

• Singer John Legend and model Chrissy Teigen went all-out for their daughter Luna’s first Halloween.

• They dressed her as a banana, peacock, hotdog, and Minnie Mouse.

Fans of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have fallen in love with the couple’s daughter, Luna. The 7-month-old is a major feature in both stars’ social media accounts.

And — lucky for us — Teigen recently shared new photos of Luna in four costumes for her very first Halloween. As of Friday morning, the series (three photos and a video) have amassed more than 2 million likes and 2 million views. 

It’s not hard to see why. 

Let’s start with the first costume: A hot dog, complete with mustard.

And that’s just the warm-up. Here’s Luna as a peacock.

 The next one is a classic: Minnie Mouse. 

 The final costume might be the cutest of all: a little banana!

Here’s hoping Teigen and Legend will tease even more costumes throughout the weekend. Happy Halloween, Luna!

