Chrissy Teigen has 4 Halloween costumes for her baby -- and they're all perfect

• Singer John Legend and model Chrissy Teigen went all-out for their daughter Luna’s first Halloween. • They dressed her as a banana, peacock, hotdog, and Minnie Mouse.



Fans of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have fallen in love with the couple’s daughter, Luna. The 7-month-old is a major feature in both stars’ social media accounts

And — lucky for us — Teigen recently shared new photos of Luna in four costumes for her very first Halloween. As of Friday morning, the series (three photos and a video) have amassed more than 2 million likes and 2 million views.

It’s not hard to see why.

Let’s start with the first costume: A hot dog, complete with mustard.



And that’s just the warm-up. Here’s Luna as a peacock.



The next one is a classic: Minnie Mouse.



The final costume might be the cutest of all: a little banana!



Here’s hoping Teigen and Legend will tease even more costumes throughout the weekend. Happy Halloween, Luna!

