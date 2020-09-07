Chrissy Teigen says she's getting Botox to help with headaches during her pregnancy

Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images The cookbook author is expecting her third child with husband John Legend.

Chrissy Teigen tweeted on Friday that she is getting “neck muscle Botox” to help with her pregnancy headaches.

The cookbook author tweeted that she was also approved to take beta-blocker medicine, which is used for high blood pressure, and what she described as “radio wave frequency” treatment – which is potentially referring to a cosmetic skin-tightening procedure.

Teigen and husband John Legend announced that they are expecting their third child in Legend’s “Wild” music video, which premiered on August 13.

On August 14, Teigen wrote in a Twitter thread about how she found out she was several weeks pregnant while undergoing surgery to get her breast implants removed.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Chrissy Teigen said that she will be getting Botox to help with her bad pregnancy headaches.

In a Twitter post she shared on Friday, the cookbook author wrote that she was “thrilled” to be approved to have a Botox treatment with a combination of beta-blockers and what she described as “radio wave frequency” treatment.

I get really really bad pregnancy headaches. was thrilled to be cleared to do neck muscle botox along with a crazy combo of beta blocker shots and radio wave frequency something something doctor terms. anyhow man it’s just so bad but I see the light finally — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 5, 2020

Beta-blockers are a type of medication used to treat high blood pressure, according to the Mayo Clinic.

In Teigen’s tweet, she also referenced “radio wave frequency something something doctor terms,” which could mean radiofrequency therapy, a type of non-surgical, cosmetic treatment that can improve the texture, tone, and elasticity of skin, according to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. It’s typically recommended for patients who want to combat early signs of ageing, says the American Society of Plastic Surgeons.

One Twitter user responded to Teigen requesting more information and sharing her own struggle with headaches â€” saying that she’s not pregnant, but has been experiencing a headache for three weeks.

Teigen replied to the tweet and wrote that she has gotten Botox in her jaw for teeth-grinding and that Botox behind the brow is “life-changing” for migraines.

Jaw Botox for my grinding was a MUST for my regular headaches. You can also do behind the brow for migraines. Life changing. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 5, 2020

Teigen and husband John Legend share two children, 4-year-old Luna and 2-year-old Miles.

The couple made a subtle announcement that they’re expecting a third child by showing Teigen’s baby bump in Legend’s “Wild” music video, which premiered on August 13.

On August 14, Teigen revealed in a Twitter thread that she found out she was already several weeks pregnant when she underwent surgery to get her breast implants removed.

“I was scared s——s. Was pretty positive you shouldn’t get your boobs out while pregnant? Pretty sure,” the star wrote on Twitter.

Representatives for Chrissy Teigen did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.