Chrissy Teigen fires away at Fox News: 'Words cannot explain how much I detest you'

Chrissy Teigen made her distaste for Fox News plain on Twitter.

After Fox News tagged the star in a tweet for a story about how she spoke out “against @united for banning girls from boarding their flight because they wore leggings,” Teigen fired back at the cable news channel on Monday.

“I respectfully ask you please don’t ever tag me in anything, ever,” Teigen tweeted at Fox News. “Words cannot explain how much I detest you.”

Teigen also retweeted some of the negative responses she got on Twitter, and added in another tweet, “LMAO.”

Teigen is not shy about sharing her opinions on Twitter, whether about politics or anything else, and often interacts with her fans and critics alike.

@FoxNews I respectfully ask you please don’t ever tag me in anything, ever. Words cannot explain how much I detest you.

— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 27, 2017

@chrissyteigen @FoxNews Oh get a grip, Chrissy. You detest the truth? How many immigrants live in your houses? How many do you support? Joke

— Dawn (@DawnandDarren) March 27, 2017

Lmao.

— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 27, 2017

