Chrissy Teigen pushes back on fans for criticising her during the week her baby would have been born

George Pimentel/Getty Images Chrissy Teigen responded to fans’ criticisms in a series of tweets.

Chrissy Teigen pushed back against criticism over tweeting about accidentally ordering $US13,000 wine.

“Not everything I say on my twitter is going to be relatable to you,” the cookbook author wrote in response.

Teigen also said that she was feeling anxious and sad since her late baby’s due date was this week.

Chrissy Teigen defended herself after fans leveled criticisms at her for being “relatable to no one” after she tweeted about accidentally ordering a $US13,000 wine.

The “Cravings” author responded to the backlash, which swelled at the same time she announced her late baby Jack would have been born this week, in several tweets.

“not everything I say on my twitter is going to be relatable to you because it is my life and my twitter and my stories,” Teigen wrote in one tweet. In another, she said she was feeling “anxious” and “sad,” and was experiencing a “rough week.”

One of her tweets also pointed out how followers were coming after her just as she was publicly mourning the death of her unborn child, who she miscarried in September due to pregnancy complications.

hey, not everything I say on my twitter is going to be relatable to you because it is my life and my twitter and my stories. I see your tweets, I get your jokes, you are so funny, yes, you really nailed me — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 3, 2021

me, sharing story of getting screwed over by a waiter. shares story of rough week, baby would have been born. feeling anxious, sad. you: let's fucking own this rich bitch for retweets — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 3, 2021

owned and cancelled. everyone quote tweeted just that for their 30,000 followers so it is the perfect storm of being PISSED https://t.co/ZkrLpVhK2Q — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 3, 2021

Teigen even told her followers to “have fun” ganging up on her, and shared a screenshot of her name trending on Twitter with the caption, “worst nightmare.”

honestly, I will be that person for you. it is fun to gang up on me. I *see* the convos that bring you together in your owning of me. I make it easy. have fun. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 3, 2021

The model inadvertently kicked off the drama by asking her followers on Wednesday, “what’s the most expensive thing you’ve eaten that you thought sucked?”

In a follow-up tweet, Teigen revealed that she and husband John Legend had once ordered a $US13,000 bottle of wine on accident while dining at a restaurant.

what’s the most expensive thing you’ve eaten that you thought sucked? — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 3, 2021

one time john and I were at a restaurant and the waiter recommended a nice Cabernet. We got the bill and it was 13,000 dollars. HOW DO U CASUALLY RECOMMEND THAT WINE. we didn’t even finish it and it had been cleared!!! — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 3, 2021

But Teigen’s followers took issue with the fact that the cookbook author was seemingly flaunting her wealth in the midst of a recession and global pandemic.

People are not going to relate to this. — Big Dog Run: No Bones About It (@Lyndy04493800) February 3, 2021

one time I was forced into an ambulance and I am still paying the bill for the under 10 minute ride to the hospital 4 years later so I get where you're coming from — Joe Camel (@cocainekarate) February 3, 2021

damn sounds minorly annoying. i wonder if anything else is going on right now that might, say, throw that experience into extremely sharp relief. probably not i guess. keep up the great posts ???? — matt (@Lubchansky) February 3, 2021

This is how you know money isn’t real & capitalism is straight garbage. Y’all can accidentally buy a $13,000 bottle of wine but most Americans can’t afford a $300 emergency ????????‍♀️???? — Dolly ✨ (@DollypartonXXL) February 3, 2021

Had 90% of us "accidentally" ordered a $13,000 wine, we'd be in jail. Not saying rich people's experiences can't be different, but this is really tone deaf. Especially, given how many are suffering. Maybe she could consider a sizeable donation to gain her desired publicity. — Becky???? Stop the ride, I need to get off! (@BPPubs) February 3, 2021

is someone forcing you to tell the world these things — Mohammad (@MargBarAmerica) February 3, 2021

And while some people defended Teigen from the backlash, she became a trending topic on Twitter Wednesday afternoon, with numerous users calling her “insensitive” for sharing the anecdote, and thousands of others making jokes or comments about Teigen’s wealth.

The criticisms against Teigen came the same day as she shared an emotional tweet remembering her late son.

Read more: Chrissy Teigen remembers her late son Jack on what would have been the week of his birth

In the tweet, Teigen said she was experiencing “kicks” in her belly ahead of a planned endometriosis surgery â€” reminding her of her baby, who she lost after being hospitalized for excessive bleeding.

“my little jack would have been born this week so I’m a bit off,” the cookbook author wrote on Wednesday. “I truly feel kicks in my belly, but it’s not phantom.”

my little jack would have been born this week so I'm a bit off. I truly feel kicks in my belly, but it's not phantom. I have surgery for endometriosis tomorrow…but the period feeling this month is exactly like baby kicks. sigh. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 3, 2021

In a subsequent tweet, she shared a video of her stomach moving, apparently due to period cramps. “I’ll pretend it’s him saying hi – it never stops,” Teigen captioned the clip.

look at this ???? I’ll pretend it’s him saying hi – it never stops. pic.twitter.com/5FKSE3g8cG — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) February 3, 2021

