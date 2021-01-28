Chrissy Teigen says she's become 'insane' about sweets since going sober, and dietitians told us it's a common effect of giving up alcohol

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Chrissy Teigen says she’s become ‘insane’ about sweet food since going sober.

Chrissy Teigen said she’s “very into sweets” since going sober.

Dietitians told Insider sugar cravings are “very common” after giving up alcohol.

They suggested exercise, sleep, and snack alternatives like frozen bananas dipped in dark chocolate.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Chrissy Teigen says she’s become “insane” about all things sweet since she stopped drinking alcohol â€” and apparently, that’s a very common effect of going sober.

On Saturday night, the “Cravings” cookbook author shared a series of Instagram story videos of herself in bed with three different takeout orders, all of which were desserts.

She started with cookies and pie from Milkbar, then moved on to ice cream from Salt & Straw, before finishing with doughnuts from Yum Yum.

In one of the videos from the series, she can be heard saying, “I don’t know what’s going on with me today.”

“I’m very into sweets. They say when you stop drinking, that you go sweets crazy,” she continued. “I really never liked sweets as much before. I’m insane now.”

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Part of Teigen’s Saturday night dessert spread.

3 dietitians confirmed what Teigen said: It’s common to gravitate towards sugar more when you’re going sober

Experts say that increased sugar cravings after giving up alcohol are “very common.”

“Whenever you try to kick one health-disrupting habit, it’s natural to find yourself struggling with another,” Lisa Moskovitz, RD, CDN and the CEO of NY Nutrition Group, told Insider. “Like a game of whac-a-mole, it might feel like no matter what you do, your vices still keep popping up.”

Mitzi Dulan, the owner of SimplyFUEL, echoed Moskovitz and says that it is “very common” for a sugar craving to emerge when you’re not drinking any alcohol.

“It happens because sugar impacts the brain in many of the same neural pathways as alcohol,” Dulan told Insider.

“This makes it common for a shift from alcohol addiction to sugar cravings as eating sweets causes your brain to release the ‘feel-good’ chemical dopamine,” she added.

DJ Blatner, a registered dietitian nutritionist based in Chicago, told Insider that “alcohol may also impact blood sugar levels, so when someone stops drinking, changes to blood sugar may also lead to sugar cravings.”

“Unlike alcohol, there is a biological drive to obtain sugar,” Moskovitz added. “It is our quickest source of fuel for all daily functions, including involuntary actions like our heart beating and our brain thinking.”



Read more:

Here’s what happens to your mind and body when you stop drinking alcohol, according to a doctor



Experts suggest exercise and snacking on healthy treats to help with sugar cravings

Blatner and Dulan have plenty of food options they recommend to help fight sugar cravings.

“The best way to decrease your sugar cravings is to eat a diet with plenty of satisfying protein and healthy fats and carbs,” Dulan said, explaining that boosting your protein and healthy-fat intake will help maintain a balance in your body’s sugar levels.

Insider’s Gabby Landsverk writes that, in general, a person should get at least 0.36 grams of protein per pound of body weight per day, though protein needs vary depending on factors including age, lifestyle, and gender.

Dulan lists hard-boiled eggs, avocado toast, protein balls, and almonds as a few of her favourite “cravings busters.” Frozen grapes, which she says “taste like a mini sorbet,” are another good option.

Blatner suggests subbing more fruit, which is a natural source of sugar, into your diet. She recommends frozen bananas dipped in dark chocolate or “apple nachos” â€” sliced apple drizzled in nut butter and topped with unsweetened coconut and cocoa.

In December, Teigen told a fan she’s now sober

Insider’s Canela Lopez previously wrote that Teigen shared she’s sober in December when a fan left a comment under a video saying, “Good morning!!! I need whatever drugs you’re on!!”

“4 weeks sober,” Teigen replied. The Instagram comment came almost three months after she suffered a pregnancy loss of her third child, a boy named Jack.

She recently opened up about her sobriety in a tweet sharing a family picture from the steps of the Lincoln Memorial. Teigen, her husband, John Legend, and their two children were in Washington, DC for Legend’s presidential inauguration celebration performance.

“Just incredible to be here. sober. I know that’s weird but it’s like … a different world for me,” Teigen wrote.

“Everything is new and better. very happy. the most happy bigly happy,” she added.

ran our asses up the stairs for this shot. just incredible to be here. sober. I know that’s weird but it’s like…a different world for me. everything is new and better. very happy. the most happy bigly happy pic.twitter.com/kdbp9A8ocE — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 20, 2021

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.