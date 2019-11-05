Chrissy Teigen called out the Daily Mail for using a photo of her with McDonald's CEO Steve Easterbrook in a story about his firing for a relationship with an employee

Dave Kotinsky / Stringer Chrissy Teigen and McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook visited McDonald’s to celebrate McDelivery on July 25, 2017 in New York City.

Chrissy Teigen has found herself becoming an unexpected part of the narrative around the recent firing of McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook.

On Monday, Teigen shared a screenshot of a Daily Mail story about Easterbook’s sudden departure, featuring a photo of Easterbrook and Teigen from 2017. According to Getty Images, the photo was taken during Teigen’s visit to a McDonald’s location in New York.

“Whoa whoa whoa why am I in this headline photo,” she wrote on Twitter, alluding to the fact that it may have been possible for some fans to mistakenly assume that it was Teigen who had a relationship with Easterbrook.

Whoa whoa whoa why am I in this headline photo lmao pic.twitter.com/c7yJoUHM1U — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) November 4, 2019

The Daily Mail did not immediately return Business Insider’s request for comment.

McDonald’s announced on Sunday that Easterbrook had been terminated from the company after having a relationship with another employee. Chris Kempczinski, previously president at McDonald’s, will now step into the role of CEO.

In an email to employees that was reported on by The Wall Street Journal, Easterbrook said that the relationship “was a mistake.”

He added: “Given the values of the company, I agree with the board that it is time for me to move on.”

