After struggling to get pregnant for 5 years, super model Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting a baby

Super model Chrissy Teigen and her husband, singer John Legend, are expecting a baby. The news comes after Teigen publicly revealed in September that she’s spent years struggling to get pregnant.

Teigan and Legend got married two years ago, but Teigan told fellow super model Tyra Banks she would have had kids five or six years ago if it had happened naturally.

“John and I were having trouble. We would have had kids five, six years ago if it had happened, but my gosh, it’s been a process,” Teigen said on daytime talk show “FABLife.” “We’ve seen fertility doctors.”

Teigen also said she’s been bombarded with insensitive questions about why she hasn’t started a family yet.

“The questions just come from all over and it’s kind of crazy because I can’t imagine being that nosy to be like, ‘So, When are the kids coming?’” Teigen said. “Because who knows what someone’s going through? … Stop asking me!”

She’s right. Up to 11% of American adults struggle with fertility. Teigen’s “FABLife” co-host Banks also said she’s struggled with it. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who is also expecting a child, recently wrote that he and his wife suffered three miscarriages before getting pregnant.

Now, it’s finally ok to ask Teigen and Legend about their future family. Teigen posted a photo of a tiny baby bump on Instagram Monday evening:

“John and I are so happy to announce that we are pregnant :)” she wrote.

“As many of you know, we’ve been trying to have a baby for a while now. It hasn’t been easy, but we kept trying because we can’t wait to bring our first child into the world and grow our family. We’re so excited that it’s finally happening. Thank you for all your love and well wishes. I look forward to all the belly touching! Xx”

Here’s the happy expectng couple.

A photo posted by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on Oct 12, 2015 at 4:55pm PDT

Now watch:

Stop asking your friends when they're going to have kids. As Mark Zuckerberg, Tyra Banks, and Chrissy Teigen have all recently discussed -- you have NO idea what's going on with couples in terms of health issues. Posted by INSIDER on Friday, September 18, 2015

