Chrissy Amphlett's No. 1 Hit Of Self-Pleasure Is Now A Breast Cancer Awareness Anthem

Shortly before she died from breast cancer nearly 12 months ago, Divinyls singer Chrissy Amphlett said “I Touch Myself is so appropriate now, more than ever. You know, it really should be the breast cancer song.”

Now, thanks to her husband Charley Drayton, the NSW Cancer Council and some of Australia’s finest female singers, it is.

The I Touch Myself Project aims to raise awareness of the importance for women to examine their breasts for the early detection of cancer. The campaign will be launched on April 21, the first anniversary of Amphlett’s death, aged 53.

Along with the website, 10 Australian singers, including cancer survivor Olivia Newton-John, Katie Noonan, Deb Conway, Sneaky Sound System’s Connie Mitchell, Amphlett’s cousin, Little Pattie and Kate Ceberano, have recorded a mostly a capella version of Amphlett’s global 1990 hit. The song is for sale online, with proceeds going to the Cancer Council.

The moving black and white clip above ends with breast cancer survivor Sali Stevanja, who was 27 when she was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer. After chemotherapy, a double preventative mastectomy revealed further tumours.

The camera pulls back to reveal the scars from her surgery.

April 21 will also mark five years of remission for Stevanja.

Paying tribute to his late wife on the I Touch Myself Project website, Drayton says “Chrissy voiced it clearly – she wished for all women to be mindful of themselves when they heard the tune. Listen to your instincts and feel what may be going on inside you.”

Amphlett had been cleared in routine testing, but her instincts led her so seek a biopsy, during which the cancer was discovered.

A number of ambassadors have also been recruited for the project, including chef Kylie Kwong and MP Tanya Plibersek.

The campaign also asks people to post “I touch my selfies” on Instagram and Twitter, paying tribute to Amphlett or family members who’ve also had the disease.

The hashtag is #itouchmyselfproject.

